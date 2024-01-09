Los Primos Mexican Restaurant

We followed our favorite server from a popular Mexican restaurant in Wilmington to his new restaurant. We LOVED it. Hugo greeted us with a smile, as always. He's been serving us since our kids were tiny. Now they're 8 and 10 and we were happy to check out the new place. They have Michelob Ultra on draft (yay!), the diablo salsa is so hot, it makes you sweat and our food was Fantastic! Worth the quick drive from Wilmington! We'll be making the trip up to Hampstead for this restaurant from now on!