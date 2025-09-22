Skip to Main content
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Now
5021 Southport Crossing Way, 306, Southport, NC
14536 US Hwy 17 N unit A, Hampstead, NC
Order Now
Home
/
2 Tamales
2 Tamales
$0
Red
Select...
Add to Cart
1
made of corn dough filled with jalapeno, tomatoes, onions and cheese.
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant Locations and Hours
Hampstead
(910) 821-1444
14536 US Hwy 17 N unit A, Hampstead, NC 28443
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
Southport
(910) 363-8144
5021 Southport Crossing Way, 306, Southport, NC 28461
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement