Skip to Main content
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Now
5021 Southport Crossing Way, 306, Southport, NC
14536 US Hwy 17 N unit A, Hampstead, NC
Order Now
Home
/
Fajita Trio Nachos
Fajita Trio Nachos
$0
Fajita Trio Nacho Mods
Select...
A-Z Mod
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Nachos with all three grilled chicken, steak and shrimp fajitas (protein with bell pepper, tomatoes and grilled onions) topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant Locations and Hours
Hampstead
(910) 821-1444
14536 US Hwy 17 N unit A, Hampstead, NC 28443
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
Southport
(910) 363-8144
5021 Southport Crossing Way, 306, Southport, NC 28461
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement