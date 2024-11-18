Los Primos Southport
Featured Items
- Chicken ACP
Bed of rice with grilled chicken strips covered with cheese sauce and a side of tortillas$13.49
- 1 Shrimp taco
single taco on flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch.$4.99
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas
Grilled chicken and steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas$15.99
Food
Appetizer
- Cheese Dip
Price varies depending upon size$2.50
- Guacamole Dip
Price varies upon size.$2.50
- Bean Dip
Refried beans covered with our premium melted cheese$6.25
- Choriqueso
Mexican chorizo covered with cheese dip.$9.49
- 3 empanadas
empanadas filled with grilled chicken and our creamy sauce with a side of cheese dip.$10.99
- Cheese Quesadilla
7" tortilla filled with premium melted cheese.$3.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
7" tortilla filled with shredded chicken and melted premium cheese.$4.25
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
7" tortilla filled with grilled chicken and melted premium cheese.$4.75
- Large Quesadilla
Large tortilla filled with melted premium cheese$5.25
- 2 Tamales
made of corn dough filled with jalapeno, tomatoes, onions and cheese.$5.99
- Chicken wings$6.99
- Pico de Gallo
Price may vary upon size$1.25
- Salsa$2.99
- Spicy Salsa$1.50
- Bag of Chips$3.99
- 1 tamal$3.99
Salads
- Los Primos Salad
Grilled chicken breast in a bed of lettuce, tomatoes onions, shredded cheese, orange slices, croutons and a side of ranch dressing$12.99
- Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with ground beef or shredded chicken.$12.59
- Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl with steak or grilled chicken, bell peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese , sour cream and guacamole.$14.49
- Salad Bowl$13.50
ACP
- Chicken ACP
Bed of rice with grilled chicken strips covered with cheese sauce and a side of tortillas$13.49
- Steak ACP
Bed of rice with steak strips covered with cheese sauce and a side of tortillas$13.49
- Shrimp ACP
Bed of rice with grilled shrimp covered with cheese sauce and a side of tortillas$14.49
- Veggie ACP
Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms served over a bed of rice, covered with cheese sauce and served with a side of tortillas$13.49
- Pollo a la crema
Grilled chicken strips in our creamy chipotle sauce served with a side of rice and tortillas.$13.49
Burritos
- California Burrito
Large burrito filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, french fries, sour cream, guacamole and a side of rice.$15.49
- Burrito Supreme
Large burrito filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce and a side of rice.$14.99
- Los Primos Burritos
Large burrito filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole, topped with red sauce and cilantro$13.99
- Burritos Deluxe
One ground beef and one shredded chicken burrito, topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.$13.25
- El Diablo Burrito
Large burrito filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce and diablo homemade hot sauce.$14.25
- Veggie Fajita Burrito
Large burrito filled with grilled broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, grilled onions and tomatoes drizzle with sour cream on top$10.75
- Birria Burrito
Large burrito filled with Birria, rice, whole black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro, cheese and served with a side of consome$14.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas de Mole *
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered in our traditional Mexican mole sauce, served with a side of rice$10.50
- Cheesy Enchiladas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered in cheese sauce served with a side of rice and sour cream salad.$10.50
- Enchiladas Yolanda
Three ground beef enchiladas covered in red sauce. Served with a side of rice and guacamole salad$12.99
- Enchiladas Verdes
Four shredded chicken enchiladas covered in green sauce, onions, cilantro and shredded cheese.$13.99
- Enchiladas Supreme
One chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean enchilada covered in red sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.$12.49
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos
Corn chips covered with melted cheese sauce$7.50
- Nachos Supreme
Nachos with ground beef and shredded chicken, topped with cheese sauce, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese$13.99
- Fajita Nachos
Nachos with your choice of Chicken, steak fajitas (protein with bell pepper, tomatoes and grilled onions) topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Make it shrimp for an additional charge$14.25
- Fajita Trio Nachos
Nachos with all three grilled chicken, steak and shrimp fajitas (protein with bell pepper, tomatoes and grilled onions) topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.$17.99
Tacos
- (1) Taco Mexicano
one soft corn tortilla filled with choice of protein, cilantro and onions.$3.75
- 3 Tacos Mexicanos
(3) soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein, cilantro, onions and a side of rice and beans$13.49
- Tacos de Camaron
2 tacos on flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, chipotle ranch, a side or rice and sour cream salad.$13.99
- Fish Tacos
2 tacos on flour tortilla filled with fried XX beer batter tilapia, topped with lettuce pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch. Served with rice and sour cream salad$13.99
- 1 taco de pescado$4.99
- 1 Shrimp taco
single taco on flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch.$4.99
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas$15.99
- Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas$15.99
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas$17.25
- Carnitas Fajitas
Fried carnitas grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas$16.50
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas
Grilled chicken and steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas$15.99
- Trio Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp ,bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas$16.99
- Diablo Fajitas
Your choice of protein cooked with grilled jalapenos, bell pepper, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.$16.50
- Veggie Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, tomatoes,onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.$12.00
- Fajitas for two
Steak, chicken, carnitas and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.$25.99
Chimichangas
- Chimichangas
2 deep fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with premium cheese sauce, lettuce tomatoes and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans.$13.99
- Shrimp Chimichangas
2 deep fried flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, topped with premium cheese sauce, lettuce tomatoes and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans.$14.99
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of chicken or steak, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice and sour cream salad$14.99
- Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice and sour cream salad$15.99
- Veggie Fajita Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice and sour cream salad$13.99
Combos
- 2 item combination
Choose any 2, served with rice and beans : Burrito, Enchilada, Taco (hard or soft), chile poblano, Tostada, Tamal, Cheese Quesadilla or Shredded chicken Quesadilla +$$9.99
- 3 item combination
Choose any 3 served with rice and beans : Burrito, Enchilada, Taco (hard or soft), chile poblano, Tostada, Tamal, Cheese Quesadilla or Shredded chicken Quesadilla +$$11.50
- 4 Item combinations
Choose any 4 served with rice and beans : Burrito, Enchilada, Taco (hard or soft), chile poblano, Tostada, Tamal, Cheese Quesadilla or Shredded chicken Quesadilla +$$13.75
Kids Meals
- K Cheeseburger
Cheese burger served with a side of french fries$6.25
- K Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served with a side of french fries$6.25
- K Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, served with a side of rice or apple sauce.$6.25
- K Cheese Enchilada
Cheese enchilada topped with red sauce served with rice and beans$6.25
- K Mac and Cheese$6.25
- K Taco meal
Soft or hard shell taco with ground beef or shredded chicken, served with rice and beans$6.25
- K Taco and Burrito
One Soft or hard shell and one burrito with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.$6.25
House Specials
- Carne Asada
Grilled steak served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad with pico de gallo, a grilled jalapeno, scallion and tortillas$17.25
- Arrachera
Grilled skirt steak served with a side of rice, beans, guacamole salad with pico de gallo and tortillas$18.99
- El Texano
Ribeye steak with grilled shrimp, served with rice, beans sour cream salad with pico de gallo and tortillas$25.99
- Steak & Shrimp
Ribeye steak with grilled shrimp, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad with pico de gallo and tortillas$22.49
- La Parrillada
Grilled steak, chorizo, served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad with pico de gallo, a grilled cactus, whole grilled jalapeno, scallion and tortillas$22.25
- Los Primos Platter
Grilled chicken breast served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad with pico de gallo and tortillas$14.49
- Carnitas Platter
Carnitas served with a side of rice, beans sour cream salad with pico de gallo and tortillas.$16.99
- Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, covered with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad with pico de gallo and tortillas$15.99
- Tlayuda
Extra large thin crunchy tortilla covered with a spread of refried beans, cabbage, Oaxaca Cheese, tomatoes, Avocado slices and onions$18.99
- Mole Poblano*
Two chicken legs covered in traditional Mexican mole sauce served with a side of rice$14.25
- Huarache
A long oval shaped homemade tortilla like, topped with refried beans, grilled cactus, your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, sour cream and shredded cheese.$12.99
- Torta
Mexicana style sandwich filled with your choice of protein, refried beans, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapenos and avocado slices. Served with a side of french fries$14.50
- Molcajete
Steak, Chicken, Chorizo, Shrimp served in a traditional molcajete with grilled jalapeño, scallion and Hot homemade salsa. A side plate with rice, beans sour cream salad and tortillas$29.95
- Mole de Olla
Mexican beef soup with zucchini, potatoes and corn. Served with a side of rice, onions and tortillas.$16.75OUT OF STOCK
- Menudo
Traditional mexican soup made with beef tripe. Served with cilantro, onions and tortillas$15.99
- Posole
Traditional mexican soup made with chicken and hominy grains in a red broth. Served with lettuce, radishes, onions and tortillas$15.99
- Quesabirrias
3 flour quesadillas filled with birria served with onions, cilantro and a side of birria soup.$16.99
- Birria
Beef Birria stew served with cilantro, onions tortillas and a side of rice$18.99
- Huevos con chorizo$13.25
- Huevos Rancheros$10.50
- Milanesa$16.99
- Chilaquiles Verdes
Crispy corn tortillas covered with green salsa, topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, raw onions, and 2 sunny side up eggs. Add Protein of your choice for an extra charge.$12.50
- Chicken Soup
Chicken broth with rice, pico de gallo and avocado slices.$10.50
- Flautas
4 chicken flautas with sour cream, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes$11.99
Seafood
- Camarones a la diabla
Grilled shrimp and onions covered in our homemade diablo salsa. Served with a side of rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas$16.99
- Camarones al mojo de ajo
Shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in butter-garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas$16.99
- Camarones Locos
Crispy shrimp wrapped in bacon and bell pepper covered with our premium cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.$17.25
- Cocktail de camarones
Shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado in cocktail sauce.$14.99
- Mojarra Frita
Deep fried whole tilapia served with a side of rice, guacamole salad and tortillas$16.99
- Fajiita del Mar
Seafood Fajitas with Shrimp, Octopus, Crab, Tilapia, Grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas of your choice.$30.99
Sides
- 1 enchilada
Shredded chicken or ground beef wrapped in corn tortilla covered in red sauce and shredded cheese.$3.25
- 2 enchiladas
Shredded chicken or ground beef wrapped in corn tortilla covered in red sauce and shredded cheese.$6.25
- 1 burrito
Shredded chicken or ground beef wrapped in flour tortilla covered in red sauce and shredded cheese.$3.99
- 2 burritos
Shredded chicken or ground beef wrapped in flour tortilla covered in red sauce and shredded cheese.$7.25
- Tostada
Flat crunchy tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.$3.99
- 1 Taco
Hard or soft shell with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese$2.99
- 3 Tacos
Hard or soft shell with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese$8.25
- Street Corn
Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cheese and tajin$5.50
- 1 Chile Poblano
Stuffed Poblano pepper filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese, covered in our red sauce$4.50
- 2 oz sour cream$1.20
- 4 oz Sour Cream$1.99
- SD Rice$2.99
- SD Refried Beans$2.99
- SD Black beans$2.99
- SD Rice & Beans$5.25
- Sd Shredded Cheese$1.25
- SD French fries$3.75
- SD Shrimp (4)$3.99
- SD Flour Tortillas$1.99
- SD Corn Tortillas$2.50
- SD Avocado$2.50
- SD Sour Cream Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$2.99
- SD Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.$3.50
- SD Grilled Cactus$2.99
- SD Steak Strips$4.50
- SD Grilled Chicken Strips$4.50
- SD Limes$1.25
- SD Lettuce$1.25
- SD Apple sauce$2.50
- Sope$4.99
- Sd chimi$5.25
- Sd Salsa verde$1.50
- Sd Chile Toreado$1.25
- SD Scallion$1.25
- Michelada mix$3.50
- Sd Grilled Chicken Breast$8.50
- Sd Grilled Jalapenos$1.25
- Sd Shredded Chicken$4.50
- Sd Chiles Secos$0.99
Dessert
Beverages
Soft Drink
- Water
- Coke$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Coke Zero$2.75
- Dr Pepper$2.75
- Fanta$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Sun Drop Btl$3.25
- Pink Lemonade$2.75
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Unsweet tea$2.75
- Arnold Palmer$2.75
- 1/2 & 1/2$2.75
- Shirley Temple$2.75
- Jarritos$2.75
- Mexican Coke$3.25
- Club Soda$2.50
- Horchata$2.99
- Jamaica$2.99
- Lrg Horchata$5.50
- LRG jamaica$5.25
- Lrg Drink$5.25
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Red bull$4.50
- Milk$2.50
- Btl water$2.75