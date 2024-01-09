Los Primos Hampstead
Food
Appetizer
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
7" tortilla filled with premium melted cheese.
- Chicken Quesadilla$3.99
7" tortilla filled with shredded chicken and melted premium cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$4.75
7" tortilla filled with grilled chicken and melted premium cheese.
- Large Quesadilla$5.25
Large tortilla filled with melted premium cheese
- Choriqueso$6.75
Mexican chorizo covered with cheese dip.
- 1 tamal$3.99
- 2 Tamales$5.99
made of corn dough filled with jalapeno, tomatoes, onions and cheese.
- 3 empanadas$6.99
empanadas filled with grilled chicken and our creamy sauce with a side of cheese dip.
- Chicken wings$6.99+
- Bean Dip$6.25
Refried beans covered with our premium melted cheese
- Pico de Gallo$1.25+
- Cheese Dip$1.99+
- Guacamole Dip$1.99+
Fresh guacamole dip made in-house
- Salsa chips$2.25+
- Spicy Salsa$2.50+
- Bag of Chips$3.25
Salads
- Los Primos Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken breast in a bed of lettuce, tomatoes onions, shredded cheese, orange slices, croutons and a side of ranch dressing
- Taco Salad$9.25
Crispy flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with ground beef or shredded chicken.
- Fajita Taco Salad$10.50
Crispy flour tortilla bowl with steak or grilled chicken, bell peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese , sour cream and guacamole.
ACP
- Chicken ACP$11.25
Bed of rice with grilled chicken strips covered with cheese sauce and a side of tortillas
- Steak ACP$11.25
Bed of rice with steak strips covered with cheese sauce and a side of tortillas
- Shrimp ACP$12.50
Bed of rice with grilled shrimp covered with cheese sauce and a side of tortillas
- Veggie ACP$11.25
Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms served over a bed of rice, covered with cheese sauce and served with a side of tortillas
- Pollo a la crema$12.50
Grilled chicken strips in our creamy chipotle sauce served with a side of rice and tortillas.
Burritos
- California Burrito$10.25
Large burrito filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, french fries, sour cream, guacamole and a side of rice.
- Burrito Supreme$10.99
Large burrito filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce and a side of rice.
- Los Primos Burritos$11.99
Large burrito filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole, topped with red sauce and cilantro
- Burritos Deluxe$9.50
One ground beef and one shredded chicken burrito, topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.
- El Diablo Burrito$10.99
Large burrito filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce and diablo homemade hot sauce.
- Veggie Fajita Burrito$10.75
Large burrito filled with grilled broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, grilled onions and tomatoes drizzle with sour cream on top
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas de Mole *$10.50
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered in our traditional Mexican mole sauce, served with a side of rice
- Cheesy Enchiladas$10.50
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered in cheese sauce served with a side of rice and sour cream salad.
- Enchiladas Yolanda$10.50
Three ground beef enchiladas covered in red sauce. Served with a side of rice and guacamole salad
- Enchiladas Verdes$10.99
Four shredded chicken enchiladas covered in green sauce, onions, cilantro and shredded cheese.
- Enchiladas Supreme$10.99
One chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean enchilada covered in red sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$6.25
Corn chips covered with melted cheese sauce
- Nachos Supreme$10.50
Nachos with ground beef and shredded chicken, topped with cheese sauce, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese
- Fajita Nachos$10.99
Nachos with your choice of Chicken, steak fajitas (protein with bell pepper, tomatoes and grilled onions) topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Make it shrimp for an additional charge
- Fajita Trio Nachos$15.50
Nachos with all three grilled chicken, steak and shrimp fajitas (protein with bell pepper, tomatoes and grilled onions) topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Tacos
- (1) Taco Mexicano$3.75
one soft corn tortilla filled with choice of protein, cilantro and onions.
- 3 Tacos Mexicanos$11.75
(3) soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein, cilantro, onions and a side of rice and beans
- Tacos de Camaron$11.25
2 tacos on flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, chipotle ranch, a side or rice and sour cream salad.
- Fish Tacos$11.25
2 tacos on flour tortilla filled with fried XX beer batter tilapia, topped with lettuce pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch. Served with rice and sour cream salad
- 1 taco camaron$3.99
- 1 Fish Taco$3.99
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$12.99
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas
- Steak Fajitas$12.99
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$13.75
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas
- Carnitas Fajitas$12.75
Fried carnitas grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas$14.25
Grilled chicken and steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas
- Trio Fajitas$17.25
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp ,bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas
- Diablo Fajitas$13.75
Your choice of protein cooked with grilled jalapenos, bell pepper, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas$11.25
Grilled bell peppers, tomatoes,onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.
- Fajitas for two$25.99
Steak, chicken, carnitas and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.
Carnitas Fajitas
Fried carnitas grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas
Chimichangas
- Chimichangas$10.25
2 deep fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with premium cheese sauce, lettuce tomatoes and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans.
- Shrimp Chimichangas$11.75
2 deep fried flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, topped with premium cheese sauce, lettuce tomatoes and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla$12.50
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of chicken or steak, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice and sour cream salad
- Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$13.50
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice and sour cream salad
- Veggie Fajita Quesadilla$10.75
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of rice and sour cream salad
Combos
- 2 item combination$9.99
Choose any 2, served with rice and beans : Burrito, Enchilada, Taco (hard or soft), chile poblano, Tostada, Tamal, Cheese Quesadilla or Shredded chicken Quesadilla +$
- 3 item combination$11.50
Choose any 3 served with rice and beans : Burrito, Enchilada, Taco (hard or soft), chile poblano, Tostada, Tamal, Cheese Quesadilla or Shredded chicken Quesadilla +$
- 4 Item combinations$13.75
Choose any 4 served with rice and beans : Burrito, Enchilada, Taco (hard or soft), chile poblano, Tostada, Tamal, Cheese Quesadilla or Shredded chicken Quesadilla +$
Kids Meals
- K Cheeseburger$5.25
Cheese burger served with a side of french fries
- K Chicken Tenders$5.25
Chicken tenders served with a side of french fries
- K Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, served with a side of rice or apple sauce.
- K Cheese Enchilada$5.25
Cheese enchilada topped with red sauce served with rice and beans
- K Mac and Cheese$5.25
- K Taco meal$5.25
Soft or hard shell taco with ground beef or shredded chicken, served with rice and beans
- K Taco and Burrito$5.25
One Soft or hard shell and one burrito with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.
House Specials
- Carne Asada$13.99
Grilled steak served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad, a grilled jalapeno, scallion and tortillas
- Arrachera$15.99
Grilled skirt steak served with a side of rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
- El Texano$18.99
Ribeye steak with grilled shrimp, served with rice, beans sour cream salad and tortillas
- Steak & Shrimp$16.50
Ribeye steak with grilled shrimp, served with rice, beans sour cream salad and tortillas
- La Parrillada$16.99
Grilled steak, chorizo, served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad , a grilled jalapeno, scallion and tortillas
- Los Primos Platter$11.50
Grilled chicken breast served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas
- Carnitas Platter$13.75
- Chori Pollo$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, covered with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream salad and tortillas
- Tlayuda$16.99
Extra large thin crunchy tortilla covered with a spread of refried beans, cabbage, Oaxaca Cheese, tomatoes, Avocado slices and onions
- Mole Poblano*$14.25
Two chicken legs covered in traditional Mexican mole sauce served with a side of rice
- Huarache$12.99
A long oval shaped homemade tortilla like, topped with refried beans, grilled cactus, your choice of protein, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, sour cream and shredded cheese.
- Torta$12.99
Mexicana style sandwich filled with your choice of protein, refried beans, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapenos and avocado slices. Served with a side of french fries
- Molcajete$19.25
- Mole de Olla$14.75
Mexican beef soup with zucchini, potatoes and corn. Served with a side of rice, onions and tortillas.
- Menudo$13.99
Traditional mexican soup made with beef tripe. Served with cilantro, onions and tortillas
- Posole$13.99
Traditional mexican soup made with chicken and hominy grains in a red broth. Served with lettuce, radishes, onions and tortillas
Seafood
- Camarones a la diabla$13.99
Grilled shrimp and onions covered in our homemade diablo salsa. Served with a side of rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
- Camarones al mojo de ajo$13.99
Shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in butter-garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
- Camarones Locos$15.25
Crispy shrimp wrapped in bacon and bell pepper covered with our premium cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, sour cream salad and tortillas.
- Cocktail de camarones$12.99
Shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado in cocktail sauce.
- Mojarra Frita$14.99
Deep fried whole tilapia served with a side of rice, guacamole salad and tortillas
Sides
- 1 enchilada$2.99
Shredded chicken or ground beef wrapped in corn tortilla covered in red sauce and shredded cheese.
- 2 enchiladas$5.25
Shredded chicken or ground beef wrapped in corn tortilla covered in red sauce and shredded cheese.
- 1 burrito$3.99
Shredded chicken or ground beef wrapped in flour tortilla covered in red sauce and shredded cheese.
- 2 burritos$7.25
Shredded chicken or ground beef wrapped in flour tortilla covered in red sauce and shredded cheese.
- Tostada$3.50
Flat crunchy tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese.
- 1 Taco$2.50
Hard or soft shell with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese
- 3 Tacos$6.50
Hard or soft shell with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese
- Street Corn$3.75
Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cheese and tajin
- 1 Chile Poblano$3.50
Stuffed Poblano pepper filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese, covered in our red sauce
- 2 oz sour cream$1.99
- 3 oz Sour Cream$2.99
- Sd Shredded Cheese$1.25
- SD Shrimp (4)$3.99
- SD Flour Tortillas$1.99
- SD Corn Tortillas$2.50
- SD Avocado$2.50
- SD Sour Cream Salad$2.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- SD Guacamole Salad$3.75
Lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
- SD Rice$2.75
- SD Refried Beans$2.75
- SD Black beans$2.75
- SD Grilled Cactus$2.75
- SD Steak Strips$4.50
- SD Grilled Chicken Strips$4.50
- SD Carne Asada$8.75
- SD French Fries$3.50
- SD Rice and Beans$4.25
- SD Apple Sauce$1.99
- Picadita$2.99
- Sope$3.99
Dessert
Beverages
Soft Drink
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Fanta$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Mellow Yellow$2.50
- Pink Lemonade$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Unsweet tea$2.50
- Jarritos$2.99
- Mexican Coke$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Club Soda$2.50
- Horchata$2.75+
- Jamaica$2.75+
- Milk$2.25
- Sherley temple$2.75
- Arnold palmer$2.75
- Water
- 1/2 un/sweet tea$2.50
- Ginger ale$2.50
- Cran juice$2.25
- Tonic water$2.50
- Apple juice$2.25
- Orange juice$2.25